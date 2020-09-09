Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Adam Griffin

Adam Griffin performing in 2019 at the Independence Farmer’s Market.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Manchester musician Adam Griffin will be the featured performer this Saturday, September 12, at the Independence Farmer’s Market. Griffin, from Manchester, will entertain market patrons with a variety of songs from the Americana, rock, blues, and country genres. He will play from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Second Saturday Series music event continues to be sponsored by LACES (Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life).

Chili Cook-Off

Coming up on Saturday, September 26, will be the annual Chili Cook-Off Day at the market.

