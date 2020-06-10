LAMONT – Brian and Mary Grimm have an affinity for flower gardening, especially peonies. While living in Strawberry Point, they had a garden that was admired by many.
“We would wake up and find people strolling through our backyard,” Brian said.
After 15 years in Strawberry Point, they decided to move out to a small acreage off of Highway 3 north of Lamont and Aurora. It was a convenient commute for Mary, who worked in an Oelwein care facility, and still had easy access to the highway for Brian’s truck-driving job. That was in 2006.
When they moved, they were able to take all of their plants with them.
“We had 21 pickup truck loads of plants,” Brian recalled.
As things started to blossom and word spread about all of the flowers, Mary shared the garden with people from the care center. The residents would come out to see the flowers and have a picnic lunch under the old pine trees.
“Their eyes would brighten up,” she said.
Soon other groups like Red Hats and Master Gardeners took notice. Eventually, someone suggested they should sell some of the plants. Thus was born Grimm’s Peony Farm and Gardens about four years ago.
The farm grows 700 peonies – with 100 different varieties. They also grow other flowers, including irises, hostas, daylilies, and other perennials that attract pollinators like Joe Pye weed and fleece flower. Some of the family favorites include a peony variety called Lois’ Choice.
“Lois was my mother’s name,” Mary said.
Another is a rose bush that came the farm of Mary’s grandfather, Vincent Koch. It’s commonly called an “Antique Rose.”
Family is still a big part of the operation. The Grimm’s three sons help out, the grandchildren, and Brian’s sister, Dixie Willman. Mary’s brother, Dave Koch, built a garden gateway and fence, an arbor for a transplanted wisteria, a pergola, and a large wooden planter based on an old wagon axle and wheels.
The Grimms are also interested in creating their own peony hybrids, but not without some competition.
“I have to get out to the peonies early before the bees do,” said Brian.
The property is a delight to walk through. They Grimms have converted much of the lawn into flower beds. They have created several niches filled with an eclectic assortment of lawn trinkets and sculptures where visitors can sit and relax. For those unsure of plant varieties, Brian has created a weather-resistant table with scores of photos of peonies and their names.
While the farm now takes all of Mary’s attention, Brian has to take off a few days from trucking to help at peak times. One of those times is June with the blooming of the peonies. Another is in the fall for their annual plant sale.
The peonies will soon be past their prime, but the Grimms look forward to the blooming of the daylilies in July.
In addition to peonies and daylilies, the Grimms sell flower baskets of petunias, potted geraniums, begonias, and a variety of ground cover plants.
Grimm’s Peony Farm and Gardens is located at 3872 F Avenue, Lamont (first place south off of Highway 3). Follow them on Facebook or call Mary at 563-920-9467 to find out what is blooming or to schedule a group tour.