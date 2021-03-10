INDEPENDENCE – Come learn about hops and how to grow them while checking out Buchanan County’s new brewery! With the popularity of craft breweries around the state as well as right here in Buchanan County, there is one essential element that is involved – hops. Growing hops is an emerging industry within the state of Iowa. Have you ever wondered if growing hops could become more than a hobby, but an actual full-fledged business opportunity?
Join Buchanan County Economic Development at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, at Allerton Brewing Company in downtown Independence, 110 1st Street E, to learn more.
The featured speaker for the evening will be Keri Byrum of the Cedar Falls Hops Company. She will provide insight regarding the importance of hops in the development of a quality beer. Byrum is a horticulturist with a degree in biology from the University of Northern Iowa, and a master’s degree from the University of Delaware. After living out of the state, Byrum and her husband decided to move back to Iowa to take over her father’s drainage tile business. In 2017, they established the Cedar Falls Hops Company.
Byrum said of her decision, “My background is in horticulture and landscaping, so I needed something that I was passionate about, too. After some research and making some connections, we decided that hops seemed like a great combination of my skills, my father’s farming background, and our love of beer! After nearly four years, we have learned a lot!”
Cedar Falls Hops Company currently has seven acres devoted to four different varieties of Iowa hops, which they sell primarily in Iowa.
Byrum will speak about the difference between wild and domesticated hops, as well as how to grow and care for them.
The agenda for the night includes:
- History and Culture of Hops
- From Roots to Shoots – Understanding the Anatomy of hops
- A Year of Hops – Hop Plant Life Cycle
- Structure of Growing Hops
- Caring for Hops
- Harvesting Hops
- The Future of Hops in Iowa and the Midwest
- How to Brew Your Own Beer at Home
The Local Brew Club of Independence will be providing samples of beers made with hops grown by Cedar Falls Hops Company, and Allerton Brewing Company has created a special beer from the hops they will be debuting that night at a discounted price!
To sign up for the event, go to www.growbuchanan.com/hops, or call Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, 319-334-7161, to register.
For more information, contact Lisa Kremer, local economic development director, at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.