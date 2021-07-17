JESUP – Jesup Realty brought Internet star Gucci the Cow to Jesup for the 2021 Farmer’s Day parade and a meet-and-greet event.
Gucci (and owner, Mason Corkery) was with Jesup Realty float in the Farmer’s Day Parade on Saturday. The theme of the float was “Wanting to MOO-VE? Call Jesup Realty!”
The Realtors of Jesup Realty, Teri Nie and Cathy Sebetka, offered free ice cream during the meet-and-greet with Gucci following the parade.
Gucci was featured on several social media platforms and local news outlets when Corkery recorded a trip with Gucci to the Independence Dairy Queen drive-thru earlier this year.