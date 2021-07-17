Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Gucci at Farmer's Day

Mason Corkery with Gucci and (back row, from left) Dylan Sebetka, Brian Chemin, Evan Sebetka, McKinley Chemin, and Carter Chemin.

 Courtesy Photo

JESUP – Jesup Realty brought Internet star Gucci the Cow to Jesup for the 2021 Farmer’s Day parade and a meet-and-greet event.

Gucci (and owner, Mason Corkery) was with Jesup Realty float in the Farmer’s Day Parade on Saturday. The theme of the float was “Wanting to MOO-VE? Call Jesup Realty!”

The Realtors of Jesup Realty, Teri Nie and Cathy Sebetka, offered free ice cream during the meet-and-greet with Gucci following the parade.

Gucci was featured on several social media platforms and local news outlets when Corkery recorded a trip with Gucci to the Independence Dairy Queen drive-thru earlier this year.

Tags

Trending Food Videos