INDEPENDENCE – Due to the cancellation of the downtown Trick or Treat event, the Buchanan County Fair Association hosted a Halloween Trunk or Treat event at the fairgrounds on Sunday, October 25.

Organizations registered to hand out treats and promised to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Children and adults dressed in their costumes as they visited participating groups.

Other communities and organizations held similar COVID-friendly events around the county.

