...Winter Storm Tuesday Afternoon into Wednesday Morning...
.A strong winter storm will spread moderate to heavy snow and
mixed precipitation into the area Tuesday afternoon. The heaviest
snow, with a band of 6 to 9 inches is forecast to set up for
areas along and north of a line from Milledgeville to Iowa City to
Sigourney. Storm totals of 3 to 6 inches are possible immediately
south of this band to include roughly the I-80 corridor, with
lower amounts across the far southern outlook area. During the
heaviest period of snow, from late Tuesday afternoon through
midnight, peak snowfall rates are likely to reach 1 to 1.5 inches
per hour, especially for locations north of I-80. The time window
for these heavy snowfall rates will decrease from north to south
through the forecast area because of the expectation for a rapid
changeover to sleet and freezing rain in the counties along and
south of I-80. The sleet may reach as far north as the highway 30
counties later Tuesday night as temperatures warm aloft. A tenth
to a quarter inch of ice accumulation from freezing rain is
possible mostly south of I-80 before precipitation changes to all
rain late Tuesday night. A thin glazing could extended as far
north as the highway 30 corridor before the steady precipitation
comes to an end early Wednesday morning.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. A period of mixed precipitation is
also expected for counties along and south of highway 30. Total
snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute and
could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per
hour, combined with southeast winds gusting up to 30 mph, may
drop visibilities to a quarter mile in the heaviest bands of
snow late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
