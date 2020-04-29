Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

URBANA – If allowed and not under quarantine restrictions, American Legion Post 264 and the Urbana Lions will be serving a ham dinner with all the trimmings on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Don Bosco Hall of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A free-will donation will be accepted at the door.