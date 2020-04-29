URBANA – If allowed and not under quarantine restrictions, American Legion Post 264 and the Urbana Lions will be serving a ham dinner with all the trimmings on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Don Bosco Hall of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A free-will donation will be accepted at the door.
Breaking News
Ham dinner in Urbana on May 25
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 85%
- Feels Like: 42°
- Heat Index: 48°
- Wind: 19 mph
- Wind Chill: 42°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:04:37 AM
- Sunset: 08:06 PM
- Dew Point: 44°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 59F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph.
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Windy during the morning. High 67F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 20mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 20mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 20mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 21mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 21mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 22mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 25mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 26mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 27mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 27mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 27mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 27mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Deputy Walter escorted to rehab hospital
- Ben Frotscher’s golf crusade through Iowa
- Celebrating 103!
- Deputy hospitalized after vehicle struck by fleeing suspect
- Women Celebrating Diversity announced adult scholarship winners
- Bearinger Selected as NICC Dean of Agriculture, Animal Science, Business Technologies
- March Bingo winners
- May Day card shower for Fran Brockmeyer
- Time to give blood is now
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.