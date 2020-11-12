INDEPENDENCE – As part of an ongoing series, the Bulletin Journal is releasing articles about new members of the faculty of the Independence Community Schools. This article features two teachers – one at East Elementary, Brook Reed, and one at the jr/sr high school, Chris Harbaugh.
Chris Harbaugh
Manchester native Chris Harbaugh has joined the ICSD faculty as a secondary school counselor. His previous teaching experience includes serving as the school counselor for grades 6-12 at East Union, and at Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines.
Mr. Harbaugh earned his undergraduate degree from Luther College in Decorah, and completed his graduate studies at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
When asked why he specifically went into this field, he said, “I chose school counseling as a career because I enjoy working with students, and helping them find success and work through any difficulties they’re facing. Middle/high school can be a challenging time, and I enjoy being able to help students navigate all of the demands they have throughout high school.
“My goal is to help students express and accept themselves for who they are,” he continued. “I work to assist students in developing their own potential and preparing them to be successful for whatever they pursue after high school.”
COVID-19 hasn’t made Harbaugh’s job any easier.
“It has been an adjustment working through COVID-19. A lot of our interactions are now online, and that can make building connections with students a challenge,” he said.
Outside of school, Harbaugh enjoys coaching and watching sports. He coached a number of sports – football, wrestling, and track – at previous schools he has served.
In addition, he and his wife are the parents of two boys, ages 3 and 1.
“We try to be outside as much as possible – fishing, kayaking, and going to parks,” Harbaugh concluded.
Brooke Reed
Brooke Reed of Independence spent six years teaching in the Waterloo Community School District before taking a position teaching kindergarten here at East Elementary. For her, becoming a teacher was a no-brainer.
“As a child, I absolutely loved school. I knew early on that I wanted to be in school forever. Teaching kindergarten students is what I love most. There is just something amazing about watching young children learn something for the first time and begin their journey as readers,” she said.
“As an early childhood educator, my goal is to create lifelong learners who have the desire to grow and be the best that they can be, academically and socially. I believe all children can learn, and that it’s important to hold every student to high expectations,” Reed continued.
Mrs. Reed earned a degree in early childhood education with a minor in early childhood special education from the University of Northern Iowa. She also completed her master’s degree in early childhood special education there.
COVID-19 hasn’t dampened her enthusiasm for her career.
Amid the pandemic, she said, “Honestly, I’m just happy to be in the classroom, and I feel like that’s the same of my students. My students have made me so proud. They quickly learned the ‘rules’ of social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing their hands often. I believe that attitude is everything, so we work hard with positive attitudes each day in class and celebrate our accomplishments!”
On a personal note, Mrs. Reed’s husband, Elliott, is a farmer, and they have two daughters, Addison, 6, and Emery, 4.
“We love to spend time outside at the farm and go on vacations together,” Reed concluded.