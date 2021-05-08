INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Post 30 selected Hardware Hank as the next $100 award winner in its business of the month contest for May.
Hardware Hank was recently purchased by Kellie and Brad Cole after Bob and Shirley Tekippe retired.
The designated business is selected from a pool of suggestions from Post 30 members. After receiving the $100, that business will hold its own drawing and award the winner a $100 credit toward its products and services.
In April, Boubin Tire & Automotive was the business of the month. Their customer, RJ Longmuir, was the winner of $100.
According to Post rules, the business can only be selected once in a 12-month period. The business nominated must be located in the area covered by Post 30 (Independence and Rowley).
For more information, contact Post 30 Commander Bob Hocken at 319-361-7591.