DUBUQUE – With the upcoming flu season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, Hartig Drug Company is now offering flu shots daily at all of its pharmacies with additional safety measures in place.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging everyone over 6 months of age to get a flu shot to help protect themselves and their communities from vaccine-preventable illnesses and to decrease potential hospitalizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Getting vaccinated for the flu is important this year and is another simple precaution, like handwashing, that everyone can do to help protect themselves and loved ones. A flu shot today will help reduce the spread of flu and allow health care providers to focus on patients battling COVID-19,” stated Charlie Hartig, CEO of Hartig Drug Company.
To maintain safe distancing in waiting areas, Hartig Drug requests patients call ahead of time to ensure pharmacists can accommodate vaccines, but Hartig Drug will still accept “walk-in” patients. Upon arrival, customers should check in at the pharmacy window while maintaining safe distancing in the waiting area. All parties must wear a mask for the duration of the appointment.
To further protect patients and employees, pharmacists will be wearing proper PPE, including masks and gloves. The pharmacy staff will also conduct a short health screening prior to administering the vaccination.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to make the health and safety of our employees and communities a top priority,” added Hartig. “We want our patients to know that we are taking precautions necessary to keep our communities safe.”
Also, included in those precautions are enhanced sanitization procedures and cleaning after each immunization.
Hartig Drug is offering a quadrivalent flu vaccine and high-dose Fluzone HD for older patients. Most prescription insurance plans and Medicare Part B insurance will cover the cost of your flu shot.
In addition to flu shot offerings, Hartig Drug continues to carry and administer all standard vaccinations – including pneumonia, shingles, and HPV vaccines.