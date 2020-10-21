HAZLETON – The Hazleton Bloomers (Master Gardeners of Buchanan County) planted sweet potatoes in their flower garden boxes located throughout Hazleton last spring. In addition, Hazel Kout planted 15 extra sweet potato plants in her own garden in Hazleton.
The group harvested their boxes and Hazel’s garden on September 15. The flower boxes yielded about 30 pounds of sweet potatoes. Hazel’s garden yielded nearly 90 pounds of sweet potatoes – with the largest one weighing 4.5 pounds.
The group donated approximately 34 pounds of sweet potatoes to the Independence Area Food Pantry, and sold some at local farmers’ markets. Members will use some of the sweet potatoes themselves, and save some to start plants for the 2021 growing season.