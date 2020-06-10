INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Trust’s grant deadline is quickly approaching. Due on June 15, Buchanan County non-profit organizations in need of funding for health-, medical-, or wellness-related projects, equipment, and/or training may submit grant requests by visiting buchananhealthtrust.com.
Grant requests will be reviewed and awarded by the Buchanan County Health Trust board of directors on July 16.
Founded in 1989, the Buchanan County Health Trust is a non-profit organization that provides funding for fellow organizations within Buchanan County in need of funding for medical- and health care-related equipment, education, and/or training. Since its inception, the Buchanan County Health Trust has awarded more than $670,000.
For more information, please visit buchananhealthtrust.com, or call 319-332-0905.