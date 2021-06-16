INDEPENDENCE – During the pandemic, frontline workers, especially those in law enforcement and healthcare, have been lauded for performing their jobs. This year, we have experienced firsthand the tragedies of law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty and how a community, both geographical and occupational, has come together to honor them.
Unfortunately, except for the horrific death of Lorena Schulte, RN at Anamosa State Penitentiary, there is another side to the story that is under-told – the day-to-day dangers healthcare workers face.
This week, a new book by June Zanes Garen, RN, titled “Hey! I Could Use A Little Help Here! My Story of Healthcare Workplace Violence,” was released.
Garen has more than 30 years of experience, and survived a violent assault while on duty. She has struggled with the healing from both the physical and emotional injuries.
“It was beyond challenging, and I felt frighteningly isolated,” she said. “After learning of the death of another nurse, Lynne Truxillo, who succumbed to injuries very similar to mine, I was motivated to start speaking up about the problem of unsafe workplaces and the treatment of victims of healthcare workplace violence. The victims deserve to have their stories told. Names, faces, and souls need to be shared – not just inadequate statistics. It was time to get these stories told and promote healing and a sense of hope. I decided to do just this by writing a book.”
In the book’s introduction, she states her goal, “is to help you understand the breadth and depth of violence in the healthcare workplace, while delivering ideas and resources to empower your healing. Statistics are important, but they’re ever so impersonal. At the very least, I hope that this book will make you feel you have read deeply personal and insightful stories here, not numbers, and not statistics.”
Among the stories chronicled is that of Tina Suckow.
In October 2018, Suckow, an LPN, was severely injured during a “Code Green” incident at the Independence Mental Health Institute (MHI).
AFSCME Union President Danny Homan described her injuries as, “a severe concussion after being punched in the head, her knee is still too swollen to tell if any permanent damage was done, and her rotator cuff in her shoulder is believed to be torn. It took 12 people to intervene and control the individual for whom the Code Green was called.”
Matt Highland, public information officer for the Department of Human Services, also responded at the time, saying, “As part of comprehensive mental health legislation passed unanimously by the Legislature and signed by the Governor, a work group (HF 2456 – Tertiary Care Psychiatric Hospitals) was created to recommend how to better serve individuals with difficult and challenging behaviors needing in-patient psychiatric hospitalization, including at the mental health institutes.…The department is aware an incident occurred; however, due to confidentiality of the patient and staff, we are unable to corroborate the details of the incident.”
After her surgeries, Suckow started her recovery, and her doctor ordered her not to return to work. She was placed on medical leave, but her recovery continued. Before the leave expired, she spoke with her employer for an extension to be on unpaid leave. The request was denied. Soon her personal sick days were used up, as well as her vacation and comp days. Suckow was fired in March 2019.
As Garen began her research for the book, she called out for stories from survivors of healthcare workplace violence. Suckow was her first interview.
“Her story humbled me,” said Garen. “She continued to pick herself up despite being isolated, shamed, blamed, and re-traumatized by her workplace. Since that first interview, we have become partners in raising our voices for safer workplaces and care for victims of healthcare workplace violence.”
In addition to the stories, Garen has incorporated “bullet journal” prompts in a few chapters.
“Bullet journals are great, because they don’t require lengthy compositions, yet they offer a designated space for writing down clarifying thoughts and ideas about a topic,” said Garen. “Plus, they feel a bit like a list; there are very few working in healthcare who don’t utilize lists and checklists!”
Garen hopes the reader will find it fun – and, perhaps, even a bit thought-provoking.
“Bust out your colored pencils, gel pens, crayons, and stickers. Feel free to run wild with this. Make the journal entries truly your own by being authentic with yourself. The first step of growth and healing comes from taking an honest look at an uncomfortable situation and sitting in it for a bit. The journal prompts are meant to give you a safe space to do just that.”
“I wish it had been written before my incident,” Suckow recently said about the book. “It has resources of who to contact, who to talk to.”
As Suckow continues her recovery, and deals with short-term memory loss issues, she offers advice to others.
“If you feel lost, that’s okay,” she said. “If you have nightmares, that’s okay. Take a deep breath, let it all out – and take another.”
Some of the advocacy Garen is involved with includes recent congressional bill HR1195: the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act. According to Congress.gov the summary of the bill states:
“This bill requires the Department of Labor to address workplace violence in health care, social service, and other sectors.
“Specifically, Labor must issue an interim occupational safety and health standard that requires certain employers to take actions to protect workers and other personnel from workplace violence. The standard applies to employers in the health care sector, in the social service sector, and in sectors that conduct activities similar to those in the health care and social service sectors.
“In addition, Labor must promulgate a final standard within a specified time line.”
It passed the U.S. House of Representatives (254-166), mostly along party lines, but with some support from Republicans. Democrat Representative Axne (IA-3) voted “aye,” and Republican Representatives Feenstra (IA-4), Hinson (IA-1), and Miller-Meeks (IA-2) voted “nay.” The bill was sent to the Senate in April, where it was read twice and referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
During her recent visit to Independence, Rep. Hinson stated she voted against the bill based on it would, among other things, bankrupt small rural hospitals. Her office provided a full statement, including the bill:
- Prevents meaningful input from those directly impacted. The bill imposes unwarranted shortcuts on the regulatory process that preclude OSHA from receiving necessary feedback from the public and impacted stakeholders as a workplace violence standard is developed. This will severely limit the ability of industry, worker representatives, the scientific community, and the public to have a say in the development of a new, comprehensive standard to address a complex and highly technical issue.
- Creates a false sense of urgency. According to a 2018 American Hospital Association survey, 97 percent of respondents indicated they already have workplace violence policies in place. In addition, OSHA is already enforcing workplace violence prevention and has announced plans to initiate a Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act panel – a key part of the rulemaking process that allows the agency to gather valuable feedback from small businesses before a regulation is written.
Currently, a violence prevention rule is in the pre-rule stage; therefore, this would skip the traditional rulemaking process, leaving inadequate time for input from industry participation and worker representatives.
- Strains the healthcare industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. This bill forces OSHA to issue an interim final standard within one year, which will significantly strain healthcare facilities that are currently on the front lines responding to a once-in-a-century pandemic. This hasty standard will be issued and enforced around the same time as the anticipated OSHA emergency temporary standard on COVID-19, which will impose sweeping and costly mandates on all employers and significantly impact the healthcare industry.
- Mandates a costly and burdensome regulation. The CBO estimates the cost to private entities will be at least $1.8 billion in the first two years that the rushed OSHA rule is in effect, and $750 million annually after that. The cost to public facilities will be at least $100 million in the first two years, and $55 million annually after that. Financially struggling healthcare facilities, such as rural hospitals that are already at risk of closure, cannot afford another costly government-imposed mandate from Washington.
Garen rebuffs the financial arguments.
“Interesting that [Rep. Hinson] feels that it would ‘bankrupt’ small hospitals,” said Garen. “They are already struggling due to multiple other financial issues driven by a multitude of decisions based on ‘profit’ and insurance criteria.…Recently, our local hospital in Laconia, New Hampshire, went bankrupt. They managed it all on their own without any influence from staff safety mandates.”
Garen does not want to deter someone from entering into the healthcare field.
“Healthcare, in all its many facets, offers a plethora of wonderful vocations, but being forewarned about inherent threats and challenges is always a big help in any role!” she wrote. “So, it’s a simple statement, and I’ll make no apologies for repeating it: The healthcare field is a violent environment. Consider it. Discuss it. Know it. Challenge it. Don’t hide it or shy away from that fact.”