STRAWBERRY POINT – On Thursday, April 15, Strawberry Foods Deli and Bakery, 128 W Mission Street, was closed to the public in the morning and reopened in the early afternoon under new ownership.
Prior owners Gary and Deanna McElroy, along with Strawberry Point Chamber and Development Club representatives, handed the new owners, Dax and Bhakti Patel, a “first dollar earned” certificate and strawberry teapot to symbolize the business succession during a welcome ceremony on Tuesday, April 13, as dozens from the business community looked on.
“This store here is a heartbeat,” McElroy said. “This is (Highways) 13 and 3, the main artery going to the Mississippi. And local patronage is very good. And that’s why we’re having this.”
Gary and Deanna McElroy opened Strawberry Foods in 1998, according to their social media page.
The Patels are recent grocers, having purchased the Thriftway in La Porte City in March 2020. Strawberry Foods will become part of the Shurfine family of brands.
“We’re very, very happy that the store is staying in town, and definitely welcoming them to be here,” said Chamber and Development Club Executive Director Linzy Martin. “We gave them the first dollar earned certificate, a tradition around here. And told them anything they need, we’d be glad to try to help them, any way we can.
“They’re young and vibrant, and look like they’re ready to take things on,” Martin added.
For Dax, it was a slight shift from sandwiches to groceries. He has lived in the U.S. for about three years, in which time he married Bhakti and moved to Chicago. Prior, for about nine years he co-owned a Subway franchise in Montreal, Quebec, with his father, Jagdish Patel.
Along with keeping up with the demands of this summer catering season – with which McElroy pledged to assist – the Patels will be developing a new website.
Patel was uncertain whether they will be able to immediately add curbside pickup to their services because of the unknowns of the website.