INDEPENDENCE – Heartland Acres Agribition Center Museum announces its 2021 spring and summer hours from April 1 through September 30. Masks are still required. Heartland Acres has entertaining, educational and exciting exhibits to learn from.
Conveniently located just off Highway 20 at Exit 252, hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. The address is 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard.
The campus includes the red barn, a classic car museum, a machine shed with antique tractors and military artifacts, and a one-room school. The red barn includes educational displays and more than 30 hands-on activities for visitors of all ages.
Upon entering the campus, be sure to check out the Buchanan County Freedom Rock.
The “Hall of Time” includes items from 1830 to present. The “timeline” on the wall indicates a major happening in the agricultural world during this era. Artifacts on display are owned by the Buchanan County Historical Society. Learn about early farming and the equipment that was used, how water was tamed by the early settlers, grinding corn, early Independence memorabilia, and the early businesses around the area.
The machine shed features a World War II display, early tractors (John Deere, Case, Ford, Rumely Oil Pull, Ward’s Twin Row, McCormick-Deering, Colt Massey-Harris, Farmall, and a IH threshing machine, to mention just a few).
The “one-room school” was originally from Fayette County, Iowa, in 1869. It shows a slate blackboard and different sizes of school desks for eight grades. Early learning from history books, this is a good learning experience for school tours.
The “classic car museum” includes vehicles from different eras – convertibles to hard tops – IH Autowagon, Ford, Chevrolet, Packard, Chrysler, Dodge, and Isetta. Also, you can play the “jukebox.”
All of this – plus much, much more. Be sure to stop by.