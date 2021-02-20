Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – After being delayed, the annual Heartland acres ice fishing derby is scheduled for this Sunday, February 21. Check-in and late registration will start at 11 a.m., with the derby running from 12 to 4 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

Reminders

- All alcohol must be purchased through Heartland Acres Event Center. Other beverages are also available for purchase.

- Augers, bait, fishing gear, and ice hole drilling are the responsibility of the participant.

- A valid Iowa fishing license is required.

- Refunds available only in the event of cancellation due to weather.

Organizers will be testing the snow this weekend and hope to set up a sledding hill. Bring your own sled, toboggan, innertube, or sibling to slide on down the hill.

T & T BBQ Serving Food

T & T BBQ will be ready to serve you from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out. The menu will be:

- Pork Ribs (full or half slab) – perfectly seasoned and competition ready – plus sides.

- The “Rib-en” is back. Half-rack of ribs, a savory smoked pulled chicken sandwich, plus sides.

- Dynamite Nachos – pulled pork (or pulled chicken!), T’s famous beans, nacho cheese, onion, jalapeños, black olives, sour cream, and sauce.

- “The Pig” – extra porkalicious by taking a smoked Kielbasa sausage and piling on pulled pork, nacho cheese, onion, jalapeños, black olives, and sauce served with two sides.

- “The Flying Pig” – swap the pulled pork in our best-selling “Pig” for pulled chicken.

- Pulled Pork Sandwich, Smoked Kielbasa sandwich plate, and the Pulled Chicken Sandwich Plate round out the choices.

Please direct any questions regarding the tournament to Travis Schellhorn at 319-231-3033, Brian Bell at 319-327-4723, or events@heartlandacresusa.com.

