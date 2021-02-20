INDEPENDENCE – After being delayed, the annual Heartland acres ice fishing derby is scheduled for this Sunday, February 21. Check-in and late registration will start at 11 a.m., with the derby running from 12 to 4 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
Reminders
- All alcohol must be purchased through Heartland Acres Event Center. Other beverages are also available for purchase.
- Augers, bait, fishing gear, and ice hole drilling are the responsibility of the participant.
- A valid Iowa fishing license is required.
- Refunds available only in the event of cancellation due to weather.
Organizers will be testing the snow this weekend and hope to set up a sledding hill. Bring your own sled, toboggan, innertube, or sibling to slide on down the hill.
T & T BBQ Serving Food
T & T BBQ will be ready to serve you from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out. The menu will be:
- Pork Ribs (full or half slab) – perfectly seasoned and competition ready – plus sides.
- The “Rib-en” is back. Half-rack of ribs, a savory smoked pulled chicken sandwich, plus sides.
- Dynamite Nachos – pulled pork (or pulled chicken!), T’s famous beans, nacho cheese, onion, jalapeños, black olives, sour cream, and sauce.
- “The Pig” – extra porkalicious by taking a smoked Kielbasa sausage and piling on pulled pork, nacho cheese, onion, jalapeños, black olives, and sauce served with two sides.
- “The Flying Pig” – swap the pulled pork in our best-selling “Pig” for pulled chicken.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich, Smoked Kielbasa sandwich plate, and the Pulled Chicken Sandwich Plate round out the choices.
Please direct any questions regarding the tournament to Travis Schellhorn at 319-231-3033, Brian Bell at 319-327-4723, or events@heartlandacresusa.com.