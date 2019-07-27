INDEPENDENCE – Heartland Acres Agribition Center continues to preserve and protect our many valued exhibits. A Ziegler Corn Harvester, circa 1919, was originally donated to Heartland Acres October 3, 2013, by John Koehler.
The harvester was found sunken in mud and most of the wood platform had rotted. All the metal parts were in fair shape. From the time Heartland Acres received it October 2013 until this spring, it sat outside on display, subjected to the elements.
For 2019, the featured exhibit at Heartland Acres is known as “Cutting, Crushing and Slicing.” This exhibit includes equipment used by farmers to cut, crush and slice corn stalks for the preparation of animal feed. The Ziegler Corn Harvester is now part of the exhibit, which will show through the first half of 2020.
To get the Ziegler Corn Harvester in shape for the exhibit, Jerry Shaffer, a long-time employee of Heartland Acres, determined a rebuild would be fairly simple. Jerry set to work with a few handfuls of new nuts and bolts, along with pictures of similar equipment and most of the metal parts needed. Using reclaimed barn lumber and pieces of existing scrap lumber, Jerry built a new deck and on his own time pieced the harvester back together for what is now part of “Cutting, Crushing and Slicing.”
Also involved in the rebuild were Gordon Goins and Bill Reedy.
History is saved once again.
Heartland Acres is a volunteer-based, non-profit, organized as a 501c(3) charitable organization.
For more information about Heartland Acres, please visit www.heartlandacresusa.com, call 319-332-0123, or see Heartland Acres on Facebook.