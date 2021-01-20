INDEPENDENCE – Heartland Acres is hosting its annual ice fishing derby on Sunday, February 7. Registration starts at 11 a.m., and fishing is from 12 to 4 p.m. Entries and fees due by February 1.
Find the entry form at https://drive.google.com/.../1Q1Eq1FvHwx180HI03My.../view... or pick one up at Heartland Acres. Cost to enter is $140 for a four-man team, and $35 each for individuals. Fee includes entry into ice fishing tournament and admission to Heartland Museum.
Please direct any questions regarding the tournament to Travis Schellhorn at 319-231-3033 or Brian Bell at 319-327-4723 or events@heartlandacresusa.com.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
All alcohol must be purchased through Heartland Acres Event Center. Other beverages are also available for purchase.
Augers, bait, fishing gear, and ice hole drilling are the responsibility of the participant.
A valid Iowa fishing license required.
Refunds only in the event of cancellations due to weather.