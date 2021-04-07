INDEPENDENCE – More than 500 people attended the “Spring in the Heartland Egg-stravaganza” last Saturday at Heartland Acres Agribition Center. This year, Triumphant Church partnered with Heartland Acres and Buchanan County Extension and Outreach to offer several activities in addition to an Easter egg hunt.
After searching the north field for the 500 treat-filled eggs, kids and their families were offered a free pass to the museum to see the exhibits and activities:
- Photo opportunity with the Easer Bunny
- Getting hands dirty making milkweed seed balls with Sondra Cabell, Buchanan County Conservation naturalist
- Registering for a prize drawing
- Looking at antique cars
- Playing with interactive farm animal displays
- Shelling and grinding corn
- Getting crayons
- Milking a cow
- Making a seed necklace
- Petting goats (born the day before!), chicks, ducklings, and baby rabbits
- Touring the machine shed and schoolhouse
Terri Husky, Triumphant Church coordinator, agreed it “took a village” to orchestrate everything. She said they had help from church members to fill the eggs with candy and trinkets, then on Saturday they had assistance from the Boy Scouts, and volunteers and youth from Triumphant Church, Immanuel Lutheran Church, and First Presbyterian Church.
Organizers thank the Boy Scouts, Sondra Cabell, the Rawson family, Master Gardeners, Heartland Acres volunteers, and the Easter Bunny.