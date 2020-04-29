INDEPENDENCE – Needing to get out of the house and do something creative, Lori Dietzenbach enlisted the help of her friend Sue Henkes and the two Henkes girls, Lillian and Katie.
Dietzenbach used her Cricut to make 332 hearts to place in the Wapsipinicon Mill.
“It took about a day to get them cut and organized,” said Dietzenbach.
She then got help from Buchanan County Historical Society President Leanne Harrison to get inside the mill.
“It took about two hours to hang them,” said Dietzenbach.
They went to every level of the building, but had to skip the upper cupola windows.
“It’s like a maze up there of boards laying across beams to walk on,” Dettelbach said. “We all chickened out at that point.”
The hearts will remain as long as they can.