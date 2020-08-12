INDEPENDENCE – Helene Anna Schares Weber will celebrate a special milestone, her 95th birthday, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Helene was born on August 19, 1925, to Anthony and Anna Schares in Gilbertville. Helene lived briefly in Waterloo, and has resided in Independence for 70 years.
To help her celebrate this special occasion, cards are welcome and may be sent to Helene Weber, 112 Cardinal Court SW, Independence, IA 50644. No gifts please.
Helene’s family includes her three children and their spouses – Charlie (Sharon) Weber and Connie Weber from Iowa and Cathy (Rick) Hagan from Michigan. Her three granddaughters are Jessica (Steve) Bonventre, Christina (Anthony) Fisher, and Kaitlyn Hagan. Helene’s two great-grandsons are Connor and Grayson Bonventre.
During her working years, Helene was employed at Hinson’s in Waterloo, Micro Switch in Independence, Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, and MHI in Independence.
Helene enjoys crocheting scrubbies (thousands) and rugs (hundreds), plus she has made many, many quilts (dozens) over the years.