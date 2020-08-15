Page 11
Help Track Monarch Butterflies Through Tagging Events
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:15:16 AM
- Sunset: 08:08:01 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Mostly sunny. High around 80F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Gas shortage in area
- U.S. Cellular enhances wireless network coverage in Oelwein, Hazleton
- Helene Weber turning 95!
- Kane receives veteran escort
- Relay For Life golf tournament results
- Federal grant to provide housing for human trafficking victims in NE Iowa
- State Parks on the Air
- Local Legion Post 30 celebrates 100 years
- Lions clear weeds from Freeman Park
- Whispering Butterfly Release held despite COVID-19
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.