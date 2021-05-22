This is the first installment of a multi-part series about growing hemp as a commercial crop in Iowa. Future articles will provide updates on the growing season, through harvest, and the experiences of Nathan Alber, a first-time hemp grower, here in Buchanan County.
INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, May 15, Nathan Alber was like most farmers in the area who still had crops to plant, watching the sky and the weather radar alerts for signs of rain that might dampen his plans for planting. Unlike other area farmers, Alber wasn’t filling his planter with corn or soybean seed, but hemp seed.
Alber is going all-in this year on hemp on the 30 acres that are just his. The field is located on the acreage where he and his family reside near Independence. He also farms 200 acres 50/50 with his brother, Chris, and the brothers also run about 20 head of red Angus cattle (and some Simmental) in a cow/calf operation, Alber Cattle Co.
About Hemp
The market for his hemp crop is for the production of CBD oil, or cannabidiol, which is used by people who are looking for a “natural” form of relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs. CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.
Hemp contains tetrahydrocannabinol – or THC – the main psychoactive (mind-affecting) cannabinoid found in cannabis, and causes the sensation of getting “high” that’s often associated with marijuana. However, unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive.
This is just the second year that growing hemp for CBD oil production is legal here in Iowa.
According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship, “Farmers can apply for a license to grow hemp in Iowa. Growers are advised to do their research and confirm there is a viable, profitable market for commercial hemp production before they make an investment in seed and equipment. This commercial hemp production program does not legalize the use of cannabidiol (CBD) for human consumption, extraction, or processing in Iowa.”
The idea of growing hemp came to Alber when he was considering ways to diversify his farming operation. His uncle, Rick Alber, grew hemp last year. Nathan Alber attended meetings on hemp production remotely this past winter, and reached out to the main agronomist and some other experts to learn more.
He calls the move to growing hemp “being proactive, not reactive. It’s ag diversification.”
Hemp has other uses, too. The stalk can be used for rope, and even as a wood replacement in some instances. Until recently, it hadn’t been grown in Iowa for about 100 years.
“It was previously used for military ropes, and parachutes,” Alber said, “and farmers got rid of it due to the increasing use of marijuana, and the drug culture.”
In the years since farmers ceased planting hemp, it has continued to appear as “ditch weed” along fence rows, and farmers treated it as a pest, using pesticides to destroy it.
Now, farmers like Alber are trying to figure out the genetics of hemp for modern usage, perhaps planting it once every five years, but reaping crops from that planting for multiple years.
According to Alber, “Planting requires very precise technology, and we’re looking to mechanize” that aspect of the production cycle. Harvest is another matter, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.
Hemp has a 90-day growth cycle. Around August 1, he will begin testing the THC levels in his crop. State and federal law mandate a maximum THC level of 0.3 percent (with a .07 percent buffer). What happens when the THC levels go above 0.3?
“We burn it,” Alber stated simply.
He used a modified corn/soybean planter to put in the crop.
While corn is typically planted in 30-inch rows, and between 30,000 to 38,000 seeds per acre, hemp is much different and, according to Alber, “took a lot of homework to get the planter modifications correct.” The result is a really tall plant, a mini tree/bush that will grow to about 5 feet in height and stalks that are 1 to 1.5 inches in diameter. And this comes from a seed that is just 4 millimeters wide.
Hemp seed is five or six times smaller than corn seed – and five or six times more expensive per seed. Currently, crop insurance isn’t available for hemp.
When asked about how much seed it takes to plant 30 acres of hemp, Alber said, “The end use of the hemp determines the planting population. And part of the success of growing hemp is in the planting population. There is a ‘secret sauce’ to that.
“The numbers we’re using are guesstimates. We’re creating a baseline this season,” Alber said. “The space between ‘plants’ will allow us to drive a four-wheeler between them.”
When asked how much seed costs, he said, “Hemp seed costs can range, again, depending on end use. The inputs for hemp are few, but the few is where your risk lies. This is often what scares farmers from trying to plant hemp.”
He added, “Hemp isn’t the same as growing corn or soybeans. It’s more of a micro approach when it comes to fertilizer. A little lime, some nitrogen, and a keeping a close eye on the micro nutrients that hemp likes. There seems to be a bit more of a science to it.”
Time will tell.
During the growing season, he’ll water and fertilize the hemp crop as needed, and search for any deficiencies that might arise. In late June, he’ll put down a cover crop – such as vetch, clover, rye – with a tall spreader.
About Nathan Alber
According to Alber, he has been farming “all of his life.” His parents are Greg and Susie Alber, who farm near his own place. They started out on their own from nothing in the 1980s to what is now a 2,000-acre crop and cattle operation.
Alber’s day job is as a telematics expert with John Deere Power Systems in Waterloo. His job involves “machine health, reaching out to dealers, and testing,” and alerts sent out about potential problems to equipment via JDLink. It’s a job that’s ideal for working from home during the pandemic.
A 2005 graduate of Independence High School, he earned a degree in 2010 in ag systems technology from Iowa State University. His college years included an intensive co-op experience as a manufacturing engineer with Vermeer in Pella.
Alber’s family includes his wife, Cortney, and their children – five-year-old Vincent and three-year-old Norah. Cortney, a play therapist, owns her own business.
When harvest time nears, Alber will send samples to a private lab for testing. At that time, the state is notified, and they collect samples and then send them to their own lab.
“There is a narrow window before THC levels exceed 0.3 percent. If the THC levels are too high, the crop in that part of the field, I will have to destroy it.”
Alber is willing to make the investment and take that risk. He’s willing to be a pioneer for future hemp production in Northeast Iowa, and a liaison for future growers.
When it comes to harvest, he said that stage has historically been more labor intensive, but his resources and an interest to mechanize the process should help with the dependency on manual labor.
And how will Alber market his crop? It’s not like hauling your corn and soybeans to the local grain elevator.
“I have to find a market for the dried down, processed product,” Alber said. “I already have a letter of intent from one possible buyer.”
This will be one area that will need to be improved/simplified before Alber sees much more of an increase in hemp production. That, however, is up to the state legislature.
Alber gives a lot of credit for his ability to take this risk in hemp production to BankIowa, a “signature supporter,” and his lender, Mike Cook.
“We have a good relationship,” Alber said. “We spent a lot of time running the numbers...both good and bad.”
Other supporters include FFC LLC of Dunkerton, and Nutrien Ag Solutions, and people like Blake Rau, a Precision Planting dealer, who is his friend and also his go-to guy when it came to creating the planter plates required to put in his crop. Together with Rau, they tested the plates to find that sweet spot.
“I couldn’t have done it without this team!” he said.