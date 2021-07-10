This is the second installment of a multi-part series about growing hemp as a commercial crop here in Iowa. Here, we continue to share the experiences of Nate Alber, a first-year hemp farmer, since his crop was planted.
INDEPENDENCE – Regardless of the type of agricultural operation, area farmers are sweating about the impact of the ongoing dry conditions on their crops, their livestock, and their bottom line. For hemp farmer Nate Alber of Independence, it’s been “a learning year.”
Alber said that, in a “normal” precipitation year, the light soil on his farm east of Independence “would be ideal for hemp production. But this year it’s a little too light. Hemp, like all crops, needs water early in the growing cycle. The lack of water early hurt, but we’ll be ok. I have a promising crop.”
According to Alber on July 1, the area had received about 7.8 inches of rain since March 1 – 2 inches from May 15 to 30. And since May 30, his field has only received 2 inches. Early on, he lost about half of the plants in his field due to the fact that the plants’ root system wasn’t rooted deep enough to survive. Due to this, Nate replanted. Since replanting, the rainfall situation hasn’t been much better.
“I will just have to make due,” he said.
A grower near Quasqueton had to replant as well due to the dry conditions. While Alber’s crop is a bit “uneven,” and he has a “light stand,” his plants averaged 8 to 10 inches in height on July 1, and 12 to 24 inches already by July 8. Under the right conditions in the rapid growth stage, hemp can grow 2 inches in a single day.
“We’ve done some watering, and hope [the original and] replanted acres produce good flowers. Other growers in the area, with darker soil, their crop is looking good,” Alber said.
In a perfect world, according to Alber, from the day it’s planted until the day it’s harvest, the hemp crop would receive 20 to 30 inches of rain. Iowa averages 38 inches of rain per year.
A group of area hemp growers work together, sharing equipment as well as what they’ve learned about watering, fertilizing, labor practices, and more. Alber added that the members of this group used different tillage practices this year to increase their testing to identify what needs to be done for each practice for future use. The field that had a cover crop hasn’t needed as much labor for weeding, but the stand is lighter. The conventional tillage field has a great stand, but the weed pressure is causing some hurt.
“It will be critical to find the right balance, or possibly incorporate different concepts into our production practice for next year,” he said. “The support network among growers is huge, but the public is skeptical. At the present time, there is no community support for what [the hemp industry] brings to the area.”
For 100 years, growing hemp was a no-go in Iowa. Today, growers like Alber are raising hemp for the production of CBD oil, or cannabidiol, which is used by people who are looking for a “natural” form of relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs. CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil. Hemp contains tetrahydrocannabinol – or THC – the main psychoactive (mind-affecting) cannabinoid found in cannabis, and causes the sensation of getting “high” that’s often associated with marijuana. However, unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive.
This is the second year that growing hemp for CBD oil production is legal here in Iowa.
Each hemp plant will produce a single main flower that will be harvested by hand, similar to a detasseling crew for corn. Everything else will be harvested and sold to the biomass market for the manufacturing of a natural plastic “weed suppressant” or other end use purposes. In turn, Alber could buy back the natural plastic product to use to hold down weeds in next year’s crop.
The anticipated start of the harvest season for the local hemp crop is September 1.
According to Alber, two things that could help hemp farmers eliminate some of the risk they face are the state legislature and the insurance industry.
“The state legislature is so locked down when it comes to hemp,” he said, “and there is no crop insurance for raising hemp.
“It’s the classic chicken-or-the-egg situation here with hemp production and legislation. There are not a lot of growers, so why focus on legislation? There is no real legislation or insurance for this crop; therefore, there are no growers,” he added.
“Same goes for processing centers, end-use product facilities, and markets. No growers equals no demand for markets in Iowa. But with no markets in Iowa, growers have a harder time selling their product,” Albers said.
He stressed the differences between hemp and marijuana, stating, “While the two share some genetics, they are different species. You would feel no effect if you smoked something from my field.”
When asked what about what the future may bring, he added, “We need more test plots to learn more and get better faster.”
He plans to raise hemp again in 2022, even expanding the operation, and to help others who choose to grow the crop. Alber and his fellow Northeast Iowa hemp growers are documenting their experiences from the current growing season, and will apply what they’ve learned to the future. Alber said he and his fellow farmers have plans for lining up more labor next year.
“I’d like to go into the area schools to recruit students for summer employment to weed, water, fertilize, scout, etc., a few days a week during the growing season. And crew leaders, field managers, and other positions,” he said. “The potential is huge for bringing a lot of labor positions to the area for the summer months. As this grows and processing facilities come to the area, these jobs would turn into year-round positions.”
So far, from what Alber has seen, more time and effort will have to be put into mechanizing his operation as “good workers are just too hard to find.”
Look for a future article in the Bulletin Journal about the harvest of Alber’s hemp crop this fall.