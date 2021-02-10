Hemp is legal to grow in Iowa? Yes! And there are those in Buchanan County who are dipping their toe into this new market. To learn more, join Buchanan County Economic Development (BCEDC) and Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach (ISUE&O) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24. This is your opportunity to explore the possibilities available in commercial hemp preparation, growing, harvesting, and marketing in Iowa.
The featured speaker will be Robin Pruisner of the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship, state entomologist, hemp administrator, and ag security coordinator. The workshop will focus on the requirements and resources needed to begin hemp production.
Pruisner will be followed by a panel made up of some area growers and a former resident who will share their experience on growing hemp last year. The scheduled panel members are Jeff Wieland, Dana Vietor, and Bill Ludwig.
This is a hybrid workshop, meaning you can attend in person or online via Zoom. Although the workshop is free, registration is required. Call Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, 319-334-7161 to sign up, or go to the BCEDC website and click on the Hemp Workshop link. When you register, please let us know if you will be attending in person or via Zoom.
“The Opportunities and Challenges with Hemp” is an excellent all-inclusive article authored by Integrated Crop Management News and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, covering everything from farm bills authoring hemp as an alternative crop to how to market your crop. Read the full article at https://crops.extension.iastate.edu/cropnews/2020/03/opportunities-and-challenges-hemp.