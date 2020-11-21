WALKER – If you’re looking for fine art treasures to add to your own collection, or as a gift for someone special, and you aren’t afraid to step off of the beaten path, look no further than Heron’s Haunt Art Studio & Gallery in rural Walker.
Owned and operated by Rosemary Frederiksen, Heron’s Haunt is located at 5690 Reamer Road (just off of Camp Fire Road), on more than 25 acres of natural woodland, 30 minutes north of Cedar Rapids and four miles south of Troy Mills.
Frederiksen is a pleasure to encounter – though our meeting was limited to a telephone call and email, her engaging manner came through clearly. Her warm, friendly personality makes one feel you’ve known each other for years, and it is easy to strike up a conversation about your mutual passion for fine art. And her enthusiasm is contagious.
Frederiksen is an artist herself – she has sold her photographs as fine art for more than 25 years. Her photos focus on her love of wildlife, botanicals, and traveling around the U.S.
“Having the gallery is fun. I get to meet a lot of people,” she said.
Frederiksen built a new house four years ago, and the property also features a studio and gallery where she sells her own work as well as represents/sells the art of others.
About Heron’s Haunt
Heron’s Haunt Art Studio & Gallery’s roots date back to 1993 when the business was known as Photographic Visions by Rosemary. It involved the selling of fine art photography at art festivals and various one-woman showings to both national and international buyers.
Frederiksen describes Heron’s Haunt as “a response to the public’s desire to have access to fine art beyond festival venues.”
In 2017, the gallery was extended to include the works of other fine artists in various genres – photography, paintings, pottery, weavings, metalwork, sculptures, blown glass, mixed media, wooden signage, linens, and hand-lettered and designed greeting cards.
In 2018, a home décor and consultation section was added.
Open in the Pandemic
Heron’s Haunt Art Studio & Gallery is open to the public during the months of May through December. Frederiksen says she is following all social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required to enter her establishment. She has masks, gloves, and sanitizer on hand to keep herself and her clients safe. There is even a bathroom available for client use that she sanitizes after each visit.
To learn more about Heron’s Haunt, call 319-573-3703, email photovsnsrm@iowatelecom.net, or check them out on Facebook.