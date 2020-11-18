In the distance, a cluster of trees emerge from the landscape of corn and bean stubble. Pulling off the state highway and travelling down the county blacktop, the cluster of trees takes the form of a forested corridor winding through a small valley. Around the bend, a brown sign with white letters and an arrowhead logo come into view. As per the sign, a gravel road extends up and over a hill. The pickup is parked in a small lot, and we head off on foot into an exquisite 80-acre woodland, complete with babbling brook – a hidden gem in the altered landscape.
Welcome to the nature of Iowa – the altered state, which leads the nation in the percent of original wild landscape converted to farms, towns, and roads. Although some large tracts of wildness do exist, these are the exception rather than rule. Speeding across Iowa interstates, or even state highways, people see very little evidence of the nature of Iowa. Occasional signs point the way to state parks and other larger recreation areas with amenities – but these are few and far between. The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) requires an attraction have a minimum amount of parking and other amenities for sign placement. It takes a larger commitment, usually requiring getting off the beaten path, to experience much of Iowa’s native landscape – hidden gems in the fields of opportunity.
Iowa has some wonderfully unique habitat – leftovers of vast prairie and prairie wetlands, and forested areas with openings and edges where trees and shrubs mix with prairie and wetlands. It is a land of rivers, creeks, and streams – more than 17,000 miles of interior waterways. There are fens with organic mounds of peat, marshes, floodplain forest, sand and goat prairies, lush tallgrass prairie remnants, and oak savannahs. They remain because they were difficult to farm, and located away from urban sprawl.
Most hidden gems are “ours” because conservation-minded private landowners wanted the beauty and historic nature of their beloved properties made available to all of us. Most are managed locally by county conservation boards and allow various types of public use. Others are managed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and a few are owned by private conservation groups.
Each precious piece of public land has a unique origin story, with colorful characters, conservation champions, successful grant writers, willing donors, and others. The stories of small, off-the-road gems are especially colorful, even without the element of being big, brash roadside attractions.
The natural gems of Buchanan County are indicative of the nature of our state. Less than one percent of the county’s landscape is managed as public natural space by the conservation board. Public lands are divided among 41 areas – most of which have their parking lots on gravel roads. The conservation and secondary roads departments work together so all areas have signs leading from a paved county road. However, only a couple places are signed from state highways.
Funds to protect natural gems for public use often come from a variety of grant awards and donations. Most significant over the decades have been Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) and Wildlife Habitat with Local Entities (Habitat Stamps purchased by hunters) programs. The state also manages some federal grant dollars that can trickle down to local land projects.
Lands featured in the accompanying photos received funding through REAP, Habitat Stamp, Land and Water Conservation Fund, North American Wetland Conservation Act, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Wild Turkey Federation, Whitetails Unlimited, and local Buchanan County organizations and donors. The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation often assists by helping landowners understand their options for protecting their natural gems.
Those treasure hunters seeking to find Iowa’s natural gems can start by visiting www.mycountyparks.com. This award-winning, comprehensive website provides information about places managed by county conservation boards throughout the state, and how to find them. Locations and descriptions of Buchanan County’s natural gems, and information about occasional public outings and field trip opportunities to experience these places, can be found at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Photos accompanying this article were taken while hiking and paddling in natural gems found along gravel roads in Buchanan County. They are indicative of wonders and beauty found throughout the county and state – often only accessible by getting off the beaten path.