INDEPENDENCE – The final full high school band and choir concert of the school year is a bittersweet moment for everyone. This past year, the students and instructors endured the entire time in adjusted schedules, learning methods, and performances. While it was a night of celebrating accomplishments, it was also a time to honor and say farewell to those graduating and retiring.
Seniors receiving special recognition included: Ally Broughton – Outstanding Vocalist; Peyton Kohrs – Louis Armstrong Jazz Award; Molly Rothman – Band Booster Award; Mackenzie Schroeder – Vocal Musician Above and Beyond and The Director’s Award for Band; Jazlyn Smith – John Philip Sousa Award; and Noah Weber – Group Dynamic Leadership Award.
Retiring this year is High School Band Director David Lang. Taking his position will be Joel Knipe, who Mr. Lang introduced and presented his baton to. Making a career move is Junior High Band Instructor Karl Smith. He will be the new 7-12 principal at Nashua-Plainfield.
At the end of the concert, the band gave a snippet of the music they are preparing for the fall Mustang Marching Band Show entitled, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” with music by Tears for Fears, Mozart, Lorde, and Lizst.