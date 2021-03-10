INDEPENDENCE – The Independence High School music department presented a spring jazz concert for family members last week. It was the final concert for Mr. David Lang, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Performing were the jazz ensemble and the jazz orchestra.
Jazz ensemble musicians include:
- Saxes: Sydney Schroeder, Kaleb Penner, Rumor Ridenour, Madison Mestad, Ryan Goldenstein, Grace Price, and Teegan Cross
- Trumpets: Reese Ridenour, Kylee Jacobsen, Ceraphine Franck, and James Henderson
- Trombones: Shanae Groesbeck, Lucas Williamson, and JT Thomas
- Rhythm section: Chloe Rehmert, Aila Anderson, Zachary Jimmerson, and Jaxon Latwesen
Jazz orchestra members include:
- Saxes: Lauren Troutman, Hannah Koch, Ashlyn Martin, Hunter Johnson, Alex Grimm, and Ryan DeBoer
- Trumpets: Peyton Kohrs, Brooklyn Williamson, Amanda Justason, and Lily Giddings
- Trombones: Robert Hansen, Andrew Parmer, Ava Kain, and Matthew Tudor
- Rhythm section: Nate Copenhaver, JD Huffman, Jazlyn Smith, Lauren Hamilton, Aidan Anderson, and Allison Broughton
The next concert to be presented will be the junior high spring band concert on Monday, March 29, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Coronavirus mitigation guidelines will be followed, including temperatures be taken upon arrival, wearing masks, and social distancing. The audience will be limited to parents/guardians only; however, the concert will be livestreamed on the Independence Mustang Band Boosters Facebook page.