INDEPENDENCE – Independence High School’s music and theater departments will present A Broadway Revue, a musical tour of Broadway’s best, March 19 – 21, 2021, in the auditorium. The show on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, will begin at 7 p.m. The Sunday, March 21, matinee will begin at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 each, and may be purchased at the junior/senior high office. Only 180 tickets are available per show, so don’t wait! Masks are required. Groups will be socially distanced in the auditorium.