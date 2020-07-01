See Can’t Hide Our Pride
Highlights of 2020 Graduation Ceremony
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:34:13 AM
- Sunset: 08:48:44 PM
- Dew Point: 69°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. High 83F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 89F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Fourth of July celebration on in Aurora
- Eagles volunteer mowing services
- Wedding planning for one family in a COVID-19 world
- Soifer family to sponsor July 4 fireworks
- CELEBRATION
- Ambassadors visit The Trendy Tulip
- Tough year inspires memorial
- Rodriguez appointed to fill Ward 1 seat
- Building Trades class completes project despite school closure
- IPD log
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.