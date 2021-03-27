INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence has announced the 2021 Highway 150 construction project schedule and local detours.
The 2021 portion of the two-year project extends from the railroad tracks at 11th Street NE to 1st Street E. The city states Iowa DOT detour signage will be put in place on Sunday, March 28. The project will close Highway 150 and access to local streets in phases. The first phase, starting Monday, April 5, will impact three blocks on the north end of Highway 150 (5th Avenue NE).
Northbound Detour
Local vehicles traveling northbound through the city will be directed at the “bank corners” downtown to stay on 3rd Avenue NE. At 10th Street NE (at Wapsie Valley Creamery), they will be directed one block west to 2nd Avenue NE. On 2nd Avenue, they will proceed north just across the railroad tracks and turn east on 11th Street NE, returning to Highway 150 (5th Avenue NE).
Southbound Detour
Local vehicles traveling southbound through the city will be directed to turn west on 12th Street NE (by the fairgrounds) and proceed to 2nd Avenue NE. They will proceed south all the way to 1st Street. The final leg is to turn east for a block to 3rd Street (Highway 150) and continue on their way.
Motorists should be on the lookout for new traffic control signs like the “Stop” sign added Friday on 2nd Avenue NE at 10th Street NE (Pat’s Tap corner).
The 2021 project is expected to be completed by November 1.
The Iowa DOT is scheduled to install a “global detour” for through traffic on Highway 150 to be directed around the City of Independence.
Plan your alternative routes as necessary.
The 2022 Highway 150 construction project will run between 1st Street E to about the Wapsipinicon River Bridge.