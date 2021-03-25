INDEPENDENCE, Iowa – The City of Independence has announced the 2021 Highway 150 Construction Project schedule and local detours (See Map).
The 2021 portion of the project extends from the railroad tracks at 10th Street NE to First Street East. The City states Iowa DOT detour signage will be put in place Sunday, March 28. The project will close Highway 150 and access to local streets in phases. The first phase, starting Monday, April 5, will impact three blocks on the north end of Highway 150 (5th Avenue NE).
The Iowa DOT is scheduled to install a “Global Detour” for through traffic on Highway 150 to be directed around the City of Independence.
Plan your alternative routes as necessary.
The 2021 project may last until November, 2021.
The 2022 Highway 150 Construction Project will run between First Street East to about the Wapsipinicon River Bridge.