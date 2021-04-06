Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Highway 150 IBJ pole web.tif

Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications continue to place new poles along the construction route. This was right outside the Bulletin Journal office. Working here were Mike Schmitz (out of frame), Brian Christensen (guiding the pole), and Eric Bailey (at the controls).

