INDEPENDENCE – Late Thursday afternoon, Brian Crawford, civil engineer with Crawford Engineering & Surveying, Inc., announced concrete work on Highway 150 is progressing to the point of being able to open intersections on the north segment for cross traffic on or about Wednesday, July 7.
“The 8th Street NE, 9th Street NE, and 10th Street NE intersections with 5th Avenue NE will be open in order for the businesses between 8th Street and 10th Street to return to normal operation and allow traffic to cross 5th Avenue at 8th Street,” said Crawford.
The contractor, Dave Schmitt Construction Company, will be closing the 2nd Street NE and 3rd Street NE intersections with 5th Avenue (Highway 150) as they begin work in the southern one-third (Segment 3) of the 2021 project. Segment 3 is from 4th Street NE to just north of 1st Street E.
“The Highway 150 local traffic detour will remain in place for the entirety of this year’s project,” said Crawford. “The local traffic detour pattern and signage will remain unchanged so detour signs stay in place north of the railroad tracks as they currently exist.”