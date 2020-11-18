INDEPENDENCE – The long-anticipated Highway 150 widening project took another preparatory step Monday as crews from Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications began trimming trees. The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) posted on its website a suggested detour of using 2nd Avenue NE between 11th Street NE (just north of the railroad tracks) and 1st Street E.
According to Independence City Manager Al Roder, Phase One of the project will begin next spring and impact the road (5th Avenue NE) between the railroad tracks and 1st Street E. Phase Two is scheduled for 2022 and will impact 3rd Avenue SE from 1st Street E southward to 8th Street SE.
In addition to widening the roadway, Roder reports the project, approved by the city council, will update the curb, gutter, water, and sewer mains throughout the project area.