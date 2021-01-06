BUCHANAN COUNTY – New Year’s Day 2021 was crisp but not too frigid for a hike.
Buchanan County Conservation once again sponsored a New Year’s Day Hike to start the year on a good foot or boot or snowshoe. This year the hike went through Cortright Wildlife Area on River Road Boulevard near Littleton. The 190 acres is home to many different habitats – woodlands, wetlands, and prairies. It features places to fish, hunt, picnic, and, of course, hike.
Pre-registration for the event was so popular this year it caused the hikers to be split into two groups to allow for better social distancing. Naturalist Sondra Cabell led one group, and naturalist Michael Mass the other.
Everyone bundled up and was asked to wear masks when gathered. Buchanan County Conservation provided snowshoes for those who wanted to try them.
The trail through Cortright navigated the woods, and passed ponds and Wapsipinicon River oxbows and a prairie recreated with native plants. Stops were made along the way to rest and learn about the different habitats, plants, wildlife, and conservation projects. Participants were offered a “taste” of nature – to call/listen for owls, see where a squirrel burrowed in the snow, smell a dry cone flower, and stretch a few muscles.
“It was great having numerous people coming outside and exploring an area that many of the participants hadn’t ever explored!” said Maas.
Buchanan County Conservation has adapted to COVID-19 guidelines by offering several outside or self-guided activities.
“There are 41 different parks throughout Buchanan County that are ready to get out and explore,” said Maas.
Park and activity information may be found at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Upcoming Events
- Winter Walk and Wanderings. Every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Naturalist Sondra Cabell leads groups through different parks throughout the county.
- Moonlight Snowshoe. On Thursday, January 28, a snowshoe excursion through Ham Marsh starts at 6 p.m.
- U-Build a ___ Box program. If you have a mouse or insect problem, enjoy watching birds, and like to build stuff, you might want to put up a house to attract wildlife. The second of three events will be Monday, January 25, featuring a screech owl/squirrel box. The final project, a bat house, will be featured on Monday, February 22
- The Nature Center will be open so long as the COVID positivity stays below 15 percent.
Event details will be announced on Facebook (Fontana Park – Buchanan County Conservation Board) or visit www.buchanancountyparks.com for more information and to pre-register.