INDEPENDENCE – After spending Saturday morning clearing brush and debris, State Rep. (and candidate for 1st District U.S. Rep.) Ashley Hinson and Gov. Kim Reynolds took a coffee break at Em’s Coffee Co. in downtown Independence.
Rep. Hinson began her day working with her church in Marion before joining the governor on a farm in Benton County. While in Independence, they spoke with Em and her mother Tami Fenner about the shop, the employees, and the many notable visitors who have stopped by. They also took a few of photos with Em and the available “Brew Crew” of Mason, Kylee, Mykenzi, and LaVon Lohmann (Em’s grandma). Missing were Justin and Suzie.
“You’re caffeinating the community,” quipped Rep. Hinson to Em.
Hinson had an Andes Mint Chocolate Iced Coffee.
“Delicious!” she said.
“Absolutely excellent,” Gov. Reynolds said about her Caramel Macchiato.
During the stopover, everyone – visitors and employees alike – followed social distancing guidelines and wore masks, removing them temporarily to take a sip or two of the purchases.
Both orders were “to-go” as Hinson and Reynolds had to move on to Manchester and Dyersville, where they visited the “Field of Dreams.”