INDEPENDENCE – Ashley Hinson, who is running for Iowa’s 1st District seat in Congress, was the guest at an event on Saturday at the home of Dean and Renita Wieland. A resident of Marion, the Republican answered questions from the crowd gathered and spoke about her conservative vision and bringing some “Iowa common sense to Washington.”
Renita Wieland, hostess of the outdoor event and a leader of the Buchanan County Conservative Women, introduced Hinson to the audience, saying, “…she is here to talk to us about her expectations and what she wants to do in Washington…an election that’s going to be critical… to determine whether we are a constitutional republic or we take a sharp turn to socialism.
“Because of that, we have to have Donald Trump in for four more years. But Donald Trump needs a supportive team behind him in Congress to support his ideas and his policies, and that’s why I support Ashley Hinson 100 percent. She’s a committed conservative, and she believes in strong borders, a strong military, limited government, and all the things that the Republican Party has always believed in.”
Following the introduction, Hinson told the receptive audience, “I want to go represent you in Washington, DC!”
When asked to name the top three issues she plans to address if elected, Hinson listed: 1) support for small businesses, 2) health care, and 3) certainty for farmers.
“I am a fighter for small businesses,” she said.
Hinson’s husband, Matt, co-owns a small insurance agency in Waterloo that deals mostly with truck insurance. They have two young sons, ages 9 and 7.
“We have built the American dream. We’re your Iowa family. I’m a mom, I drive a minivan, still. I think Washington, DC, could use a little more Iowa common sense,” she said with a smile.
Currently, Hinson is in her second term in the Iowa House representing the District 67, which covers Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, and Cedar Rapids. She is the first woman to hold that seat.
Of her time in the Iowa House, she said, “We have good, strong, conservative leadership…we have set our state up for success because we made tough decisions, we kept our budget in line, and have been responsible for your tax dollars.”
Prior to her service in the Iowa House, Hinson spent a decade as an anchor and a reporter for KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids. A native of Des Moines, Hinson earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Southern California.
A self-described “friend of agriculture,” Hinson advocates for good trade deals, holding China accountable, and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) certification.
When it comes to health care, Hinson painted a clear picture of the differences between her and her opponent, Democrat Rep. Abby Finkenauer.
“Congresswoman Finkenauer voted with Nancy Pelosi 93 percent of the time, which is too much. I think we have seen that those liberal policies are not good for Iowa. They would kill Iowa jobs.
“She supports Medicare for all, which we know would eliminate jobs here in the state of Iowa, because it would drive our insurance industry out of business. There are 15,000 jobs or so in the state that rely on that, and people love their health care coverage sponsored by their employers here in the state. I hear that over and over again.
“My solution to start working on health care – let’s talk about providing more benefit options and less one-size-fits-all policies for people, because people need to be able to drive their own health care and make those decisions and pay for what they need and not pay for more. And that’s what I believe about health care, and that’s the solution I’m ready to go work on,” Hinson said emphatically
Hinson referred to her “constituent advisory committee,” made up of doctors, nurses, patients, administrators, billers – everybody who needs to sit at the table so we can actually work together and have these conversations” about health care.”
Hinson and Finkenauer will square off in a socially distanced one-hour debate on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, at 8 p.m. The debate will be televised on Iowa PBS stations.
“I’m ready to go to bat for you to work on health care, I’m open to your ideas, too. Tell me what you’re experiencing, what are your challenges, your ideas, how could the process work better for you, how could government work better and still step out of your life, because I believe in limited government, 100 percent government should get out of the way and let people live their lives. The last thing we need is more government intrusion and more taxes hampering our life,” Hinson concluded.