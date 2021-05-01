WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) released the following statement on President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress:
President Biden’s first 100 days in office have been disappointing to me and to the Iowans I represent. Tonight, he had a chance to chart a new path forward, but he did not do so.
The government has spent trillions of taxpayer dollars we don’t have to fund policies Iowans don’t want. Our border is in crisis and Iowans are less safe because of it. It is absolutely unacceptable that President Biden declined to lay out a plan to secure our border tonight.
His Administration is continuing to overlook the unique needs of our rural communities by sacrificing physical infrastructure investment for policies like subsidizing electric vehicles.
I never expected to agree with the President on everything. But I did hope he would lay out solutions to the challenges Iowa’s small business owners, farmers, families, and workers face each day.
Instead of offering a path forward we can all get behind, tonight the President showed he would continue on a path that is wrong for Iowa and wrong for America.