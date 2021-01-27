INDEPENDENCE – U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA-01) stopped by Independence on Monday afternoon as part of her “District Work Week” tour.
After having lunch at First Street Deli, she visited Full Circle Services at their new location at 2002 Enterprise Court (across from BankIowa). While at Full Circle, she was given a tour by Samantha Rieger, a newly hired, board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. Full Circle Services has recently expanded its behavioral health program to provide outpatient psychiatric services to all ages in Independence and the surrounding area to fill the gap in psychiatric care availability.
Rieger has the training and certification to provide psychotherapy, medication management, and assessment for clients with various mental illnesses, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, ADHD, anger management, grief, bipolar, schizophrenia, OCD, and more.
“Full Circle wanted to expand their services to meet the needs of the community,” said Cody Brickman, executive director.
During the tour, Rieger told Rep. Hinson that while younger kids work better with in-person sessions, teens seem comfortable with telehealth or virtual sessions. She did emphasize that there are in-person sessions as well.
After the tour, Rep. Hinson spoke about the importance of removing the stigma of seeking mental health help. She said suicide rates among youth are on the rise. According to a September 2020 report from released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of suicide among those aged 10 to 24 increased nearly 60 percent between 2007 and 2018.
“We don’t know what challenges we will face coming out of COVID-19,” said Rep. Hinson.
Full Circle Services, Inc., was founded in 2005 in Independence with the philosophy of “putting people first” and the goal of “helping individuals learn how to take control of their life and respond to challenging situations with healthy coping skills.”
In addition to Independence, they have offices in Decorah, Fayette, Oelwein, and Waterloo. They provide supported community living, consumer directed attendant care, supported employment services, crisis stabilizations, and counseling. Independence and Oelwein also have “Day Hab” centers to provide daytime habilitation programs for individuals and offer respite care on behalf of family members.
Full Circle Services, Inc. Behavioral Health is accepting new patients immediately at 2002 Enterprise Court in Independence. New patients may call 319-433-3600 or visit https://www.fullcircleneia.com to set up an appointment.
According to Brickman, time slots are reserved every day for emergencies. Brickman also said anyone looking for employment opportunities may also visit the website.
“We really thank Rep. Hinson for coming here today,” said Brinkman. “We really appreciate the dialogue and her willingness to work with us.”
Other Stops by Hinson
Also part of Rep. Hinson’s “District Work Week” was a visit Monday morning to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo, where she discussed food assistance programs such as COVID-19 food assistance programs and SNAP.
“The programs are in two groups, situational vs. consistent food needs,” said Rep. Hinson.
Rep. Hinson said of her discussions with Barb Prather, executive director of the food bank, she learned the two top needs are “time and treasure” from people.
“They need volunteers to help re-package bulk food items,” said Rep. Hinson, “and they need monetary donations.”
Weather permitting Hinson planned to visit with Benton County Economic Development officials and the Iowa Storm Recovery Center this week.