INDEPENDENCE – The annual meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society was held on Monday evening, April 19, 2021, at Heartland Acres Agribition Center. Committee reports were given and members signed up for committees they would like to work on this year. It was announced that the Wapsipinicon Mill Museum is open for the season beginning May 15, 2021. The museum will have the same hours as in previous years, open six afternoons a week from 12 to 4 p.m. (closed Mondays) through September 18.
If you were unable to attend the meeting and would like to sign up on a committee, please contact Leanne Harrison.
The farmers market will also begin on May 15 at the mill. This will also be the first day of the tag sale in the mill. Due to recent area break-ins, it was announced that security cameras are now in use.
Election of officers is as follows: two board members for three-year terms ending 2023 – Charles Beltz and Fred Witte. Holdover board members are Scott Beltz, Corinne Love, Bill Isham, and Carl Dodge. Officers are Leanne Harrison, president; Bill Reedy, vice president; Toni Spore, secretary; and Cheryl Hand, treasurer.
Fundraisers were discussed for the benefit of Lee Mansion. Please use the “calendar of events” at www.buchanancountyhistory.com for BCHS events. Grants continue to be written for Lee Mansion restoration projects. Preservation of this building is a must and “will take a village to preserve this historic building.” The first mayor of Independence had this two-story brick structure built in 1867 (more than 150 years old and on the National Register of Historic Places).
PowerPoint programs are available to civic organizations, including Lee Mansion, Underground Independence, Oakwood Cemetery tour, and others. Membership and volunteers are very important to every non-profit organization. The local historical society is no exception. Why not join today? Ask any board member or call 319 334-4616. Please go to the Facebook page Wapsi Mill and see old photos that have been posted. Thank you to all who donate old photos for our collection. Last year was a very difficult year for many non-profit groups. Most grants last year were denied due to lack of funds of the grantees. Any help that YOU can give is appreciated.
National Volunteer Week is April 18-April 24. THANK YOU FOR VOLUNTEERING! Without YOU, many of our events and projects would not happen.