INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS) held its annual pillow cleaning fundraiser on Friday, October 16, at the Wapsipinicon Mill.
In addition to working from their base of operations in Kingsley, Iowa, Doug and Vanease Kraft have travelled around the Midwest for more than 35 years providing pillow cleaning services to hotels and everyday folks alike.
The process includes removing the feathers or down from the old case (i.e., the ticking), then cleaning, sanitizing, and deodorizing the feathers or down, and putting it into new ticking. Every pillow is cleaned individually, so the customer is assured to get the same contents back the same day.
Near the end of the day on Friday, the Krafts had served approximately 80 customers.
If you missed the event, you may contact the Krafts at 712-378-2918 or pillows@frontiernet.net to make arrangements for sending your pillows, comforters, and featherbeds to them. They also have a variety of pillows, from goose down/goose feather to hypoallergenic synthetic down, for sale through their website, kraftpillowservice.com.
Depending on COVID-19 restrictions, upcoming BCHS may include:
- Barn dance on Saturday, November 14, at Heartland Acres. Meal from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by PlugNickel performing from 7 to 10 p.m.
- Cookie walk on Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW.
- Christmas at the Lee Mansion on Sunday, December 13, from 12 to 4 p.m. featuring self-guided tours of the mansion.
For more information on BCHS, visit www.buchanancountyhistory.com or “Wapsi Mill” on Facebook.