INDEPENDENCE – Though the weather was warm, a slight breeze and patches of shade from mature trees made for a pleasant afternoon for the Buchanan County Historical Society’s fundraiser on Saturday, the Oakwood Cemetery Strolling with the Spirits tour. The large first group of 20 or so learned about some of Independence’s early citizens from guide Cheryl Hand.
Hand noted that this year’s tour focused on some of the area’s early settlers, most of whom hailed from Germany. There are many graves that date from the Civil War, including soldiers who fought for the Union with the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR). Among the stops on the tour were the graves of teachers, farmers and their wives, businessmen, a pharmacist, a cigar maker, and even a runaway slave.
Harrison noted that Oakwood is one of the oldest cemeteries in the area, and it contains approximately 8,000 graves. The cemetery also has the largest collection of white bronze (sand-cast zinc) gravestones.
The annual tour is a fundraiser to support the historical society’s efforts to maintain the Wapsipinicon Mill and the Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion.