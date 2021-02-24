Why should we celebrate National FFA Week?
Each year, FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA Week. It’s a time to share the story of what FFA is and how FFA is preparing future leaders through agricultural education. Currently, FFA has more than 700,000 student members as part of 8,600 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Island. The organization is supported by 8+ million alumni members throughout the U.S. What better way to show your support of FFA than to get involved in FFA Week? Whether it’s in person, on the phone, or via social media, be sure to share your FFA stories. #FFAWeek
What are the roots of National FFA Week?
Designated as a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday. The week of George Washington’s birthday was selected to celebrate the impact he had on agriculture. FFA Week gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture and show their local impact and story. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their school and community learn about FFA and agricultural education.
How can celebrating National FFA Week support my chapter, school, and community?
By celebrating National FFA Week, the local chapter is able to engage all FFA members, students in the local school corporation, administration, faculty, and staff, and alumni and supporters, as well as businesses in the community, to bring awareness of the positive impact FFA and agricultural education has and will have on its members. Sharing each chapter’s story only helps to share the positive impact members will have as world-changing future leaders.