INDEPENDENCE – If rocks and stones could talk, they would tell of battles fought in their fields, the blood spilled, and sacrifices given on the altar of freedom. Veterans Day brings memories of loved ones that died in those fields. This 34,000-pound field stone will remain as a memory and tribute “For Lest We Forget!”
The Buchanan County Freedom Rock was created by the artist “Bubba” Sorensen and represents thanking our veterans while providing a unique design. Each one of the rocks that Bubba paints tells a story specific to each area, ours being Buchanan County. It shows Capt. D.S. Lee leading the Independence Guards in the Civil War, coming back to be elected as the first mayor of Independence and, later in life, becoming elected as a representative in the Iowa State Legislature.
It also show Admiral Harry E. Yarnell, who was born near Independence in the year 1875. His naval career spanned 51 years and three wars. He resided in Newport, Rhode Island, until his death in 1959. A ship of the U.S. Navy was named in honor of Admiral Harry E. Yarnell. It was originally called a “destroyer leader” or frigate. In 1975, it was re-designated a cruiser, and decommissioned in 1993.
The 1944 Case SI tractor, also painted on the Buchanan County Freedom Rock, was used to maintain and repair aircraft runways, perform other construction jobs in battle zones, mow U.S. air bases, repair runways in remote areas, tow anti-submarine aircraft, fill bomb craters in battle zones, and haul mobile weapons. Used behind enemy lines when needed, it is on display at Heartland Acres.
Editor’s Note: There will be a Freedom Rock dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day, November 11, at Heartland Acres Agribition Center.