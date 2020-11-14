INDEPENDENCE – Ronnie Hocken’s name was selected as the top prize winner of the American Legion Post 30 raffle. His name was drawn from more than 3,850 tickets at an afternoon ceremony held at Heartland Acres Event Center on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.
According to Kermit Abshire, post adjutant, tickets were purchased by people far and wide – from New York to California – as they traveled through Independence this year. Last-minute tickets were purchased just a few minutes before the drawing.
The Post also had t-shirts and doughnuts for sale.
Post Commander Bob Hocken welcomed the crowd and thanked all of the veterans before Abshire, with the help of his sons William and Bradley, began calling names from the ticket drum.
Prize Winners
10) Joseph Dvorak – $100 gift certificate from Pizza Ranch
9) Paul Beyer – $100 gift certificate from Okoboji Grill
8) Ken Johnson – $100 gift certificate from Walmart
7) Kyle Mentzer – $100 gift certificate from Cy & Charley’s
6) Jean Gillpatrick – $100 gift certificate from Fareway
5) Marty Kalb – Weekend getaway to Dubuque, plus $100
4) Cody Cripe – 4 x 4-foot barn quilt
3) Rick Kress – Lunch for one year for any student ($461 value)
2) Zach Wutzke – Henry Rifle Lever Action, Silver Boy .22 cal. (~$500 value)
1) Ronnie Hocken – 1958 fully restored John Deere 420 tractor ($5,000 value)
Proceeds from the raffle will be used to sponsor American Legion activities, such as Boys State, Americanism programs, flag essay contests, children and youth, national security, membership and Post activities, public relations, legislative advocacy, and various financial support to veterans in need.