Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

HILLS – Independence native Tyler Hogan was recently promoted to Information Services Security Analyst 2 Officer, Hills Bank and Trust Company, located at 131 Main Street. Tyler has been with the bank since 2017.

Tyler is the son of Dean and Sue Hogan of Independence and the son-in-law of Mark and Leah Geertsema of Independence. He lives in Iowa City with his wife Michaela. They have two cats, Luna and Yuki.

A 2012 Independence High School graduate, Tyler graduated from the University of Iowa in 2017.