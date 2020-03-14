HILLS – Independence native Tyler Hogan was recently promoted to Information Services Security Analyst 2 Officer, Hills Bank and Trust Company, located at 131 Main Street. Tyler has been with the bank since 2017.
Tyler is the son of Dean and Sue Hogan of Independence and the son-in-law of Mark and Leah Geertsema of Independence. He lives in Iowa City with his wife Michaela. They have two cats, Luna and Yuki.
A 2012 Independence High School graduate, Tyler graduated from the University of Iowa in 2017.