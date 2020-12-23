Independence
Calvary Evangelistic Center
December 30 –
no services or activities.
December 31 – New Year’s Eve celebration service, 7:30 p.m.
January 3, 2021 – Sing to the King, 6:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Church
Christmas Eve – in-person candlelight service, 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Christmas Eve – in-person service following current coronavirus guidelines, 4 p.m., or watch on Facebook (First Presbyterian Church, Independence, IA) at your convenience.
First United Methodist Church
Christmas Eve – online worship service posted at https://www.firstumcindee.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/FirstUMCIndee/ at 4:30 p.m.
Hope Wesleyan Church
Christmas Eve – in-person service, “From the Cradle to the Cross,” 7 p.m. Premiere of the church’s YouTube channel (“Hope Wesleyan Church”), 10 p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve – online worship, 4 p.m. Drive-through communion (north parking lot), candlelight Silent Night following Holy Communion, 5 to 5:30 p.m. Candlelight Silent Night (north parking lot), 10 p.m. Facebook Live (Immanuel Lutheran Church-Indee) worship, 11 p.m.
Indee Community Bible Church
Christmas Eve – in-person service, 6 p.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve – carol service, 7 p.m.
January 6, 2021 – Epiphany service, 7 p.m.
Worship in person or tune in on your car radio in the parking lot on 103.9 FM.
Prairie Lakes Church
Christmas Eve – 1:30, 3:30, and 5:30 p.m. In person and online. Reserve seats at plc.org. Masks required.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
December 24 –
4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
December 25 – 10 a.m.
December 31 – 5:30 p.m.
Masks encouraged. Alternative plan for Mass: Tune into 97.1 FM radio and listen from your car in the parking lot. Offering collection and communion in your car.
Triumphant Church
Christmas Eve – Livestreamed service at www.facebook.com/triumphantchurchindee/, 7 p.m.
Living Water Church
Christmas Eve – 6 to 7 p.m.
Christmas Day – Snacks, fellowship, games, and a movie, 1 to 5 p.m. Bring a snack.
December 27 – “Out With the Old, in With the New,” 10:30 a.m.
Brandon
Church of Jesus Christ
December 24 – 6 p.m.
Jesup
American Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve – Sign up at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/180lE6bcDF6xj_0joAE65Ier1OcbcGglQkB1qrqpjrc4/edit?fbclid=IwAR12kb36FthRlpyvnSlED_4iFHQ4i8rk7Zeivm-oRaWtt0TUumk4Y9cdlvU#gid=0 to view virtual Christmas service in person. Masks, social distancing required.
Winthrop
St. Pat’s Catholic Church
Christmas Eve – 4 p.m.
December 25 – 8 a.m.
January 1, 2021 – 8 a.m.
Masks encouraged. Alternative plan for Mass: Tune into 97.3 FM radio and listen from your car in the parking lot. Offering collection and communion in your car.