INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Courthouse will be closed on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, 2020, in observance of Thanksgiving.
Independence City Hall will be closed on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, 2020, for Thanksgiving.
Due to the rising number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County, the Independence Public Library has decided move to curbside-only services indefinitely. All of the online resources will continue to be available for patrons 24/7. Curbside hours will be as follows:
- Monday: 4 to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday: 4 to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Thursday: 4 to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The outside book drop is open for returns.
A video on how to reserve books on the online catalog is available on the Independence Public Library YouTube channel.
The Independence Public Library will close at 12 p.m. after curbside pickup on Wednesday, November 25, and be closed all day on Thursday, November 26. They will return to the normal curbside pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, November 27. If hotspots need to be returned, make sure to do so by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25.