INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is hosting a holiday craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. COVID-19 precautions and proclamations will be followed (i.e., masks and social distancing).
The event will feature at least 20 booths.
“The vendors vary from homemade holiday ornaments and décor, to handmade cups and jewelry, and skincare and beauty products,” said Mrs. Molly (Zmudka) Dennie, fair manager.
Admission is free. This is the time to stock up on gifts and stocking stuffers for Christmas.
Visit www.buchanancountyfair.org for more information on this and other Buchanan County Fair Association events.